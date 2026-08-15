Crystal Palace announced on Saturday the official signing of Israeli winger Anan Khalaili from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, a few weeks after his transfer to Inter Milan collapsed.

According to Crystal Palace's statement, Khalaili, who comes from a Palestinian family of the 1948 Arabs, has signed a contract running until the summer of 2031. The deal remains conditional on the necessary international clearances.

The BBC report the deal was worth around 21 million pounds sterling, equivalent to almost 24.5 million euros.

From Inter to Crystal Palace

Khalaili, 21, arrived in the English game after his move to Inter Milan fell through, despite the Italian club and Union Saint-Gilloise agreeing terms over the transfer.

Inter president Giuseppe Marotta revealed a month ago that the club could not complete the deal because the player failed to obtain the required medical clearance.

Marotta told a press conference: "Italy has very strict legislation to protect players' health, and the decisions are taken by an independent body and not the club's medical staff. We have to abide by that decision."

Rejected by Inter, Khalaili found his way to the English league instead, becoming Crystal Palace's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

He began his career with Maccabi Haifa, his home city's club, before moving to Union Saint-Gilloise in 2024.

Comfortable as a winger, particularly on the right, Khalaili can also fill in at full-back.

He has 16 caps for the Israeli national team.

Khalaili: the Premier League is a new challenge

The winger could not hide his delight at joining Crystal Palace, insisting a taste of the English game represents a fresh challenge in his career.

Khalaili said: "I have been following the Premier League for a long time, and this is a new experience and a new challenge for me."

He added: "And I love Crystal Palace because I have followed them for a long time. They deserved to win three titles, and I want to achieve more with them."

His arrival makes it five new faces at Selhurst Park this summer. Oscar Munguiza and Takehiro Tomiyasu came in on free transfers, Dwight McNeil joined as part of the Brennan Johnson deal, and Ivan Guessand returned on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.