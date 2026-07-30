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NeymarGetty
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

After insulting his teammates: Neymar endures the strangest week of his career

Neymar
Santos FC
Santos FC vs Chapecoense AF
Chapecoense AF
Serie A
Brazil

A brawl and an honouring within a short period

Santos have unveiled a statue of Neymar inside the club's museum, honouring their legend just days after he exploded at his teammates and swore at them during half-time against Chapecoense. The timing has sparked controversy across Brazil.

Neymar shared images of the new statue on his social media accounts. "I was truly surprised today," he wrote. "It is a great honour to be recognised by Santos and to be part of the history of this great club."

The tribute lands as Brazilian newspaper "Globo Esporte" reveals shocking details of what unfolded last Sunday. Neymar erupted at his teammates in the dressing room at the interval, even though Santos led through a goal he had scored himself.

According to the newspaper, Neymar rounded on teammate João Ananias and questioned his abilities. The tension bled into the team's performance. Santos threw away their lead and conceded twice in 10 minutes, one of them an own goal from Ananias.

Neymar defended himself afterwards. "I am the captain and I have the right to speak," he said, admitting his frustration at the draw with Chapecoense. He denied insulting teammate Gabriel Bontempo: "He is my son."

Cup
Santos FC crest
Santos FC
SAN
Remo crest
Remo
REM
Cup
Chapecoense AF crest
Chapecoense AF
CHA
Cruzeiro crest
Cruzeiro
CRU
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