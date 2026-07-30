After insulting his teammates: Neymar endures the strangest week of his career

Santos have unveiled a statue of Neymar inside the club's museum, honouring their legend just days after he exploded at his teammates and swore at them during half-time against Chapecoense. The timing has sparked controversy across Brazil.

Neymar shared images of the new statue on his social media accounts. "I was truly surprised today," he wrote. "It is a great honour to be recognised by Santos and to be part of the history of this great club."

The tribute lands as Brazilian newspaper "Globo Esporte" reveals shocking details of what unfolded last Sunday. Neymar erupted at his teammates in the dressing room at the interval, even though Santos led through a goal he had scored himself.

According to the newspaper, Neymar rounded on teammate João Ananias and questioned his abilities. The tension bled into the team's performance. Santos threw away their lead and conceded twice in 10 minutes, one of them an own goal from Ananias.

Neymar defended himself afterwards. "I am the captain and I have the right to speak," he said, admitting his frustration at the draw with Chapecoense. He denied insulting teammate Gabriel Bontempo: "He is my son."