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Jamal Musiala's injury is no longer just a sporting problem threatening Bayern Munich's plans. It has become a human issue that has divided the club behind the scenes and forced the board to confront mounting criticism. With the German's injury troubles flaring up again, leading voices have called for an end to the debate and for his wellbeing to come first.

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Speaking to Sky Sport ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Hamburg, Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl called for everyone to unite behind Musiala. His comments came a day after the club announced the player had suffered a fresh muscular setback. The priority right now, Eberl stressed, must be Musiala's wellbeing and supporting him, away from sporting considerations and media pressure.

Eberl described what Musiala is going through as a human tragedy. The club want reassurance about his condition, he insisted, and the handling of his repeated injuries must put his wellbeing before anything else. It's a measure of how much the Germany international has suffered: recurring setbacks have kept him out of the side in recent weeks.

The Bavarian club's board are committed to giving Musiala the time and space he needs to recover. Nobody will pressure him into rushing back to training or matches, Eberl explained, and he'll get enough time to rest and step away from competition until he's fit again.

The new setback is a blow for everyone at the club, he added, but they'll treat it as a collective responsibility.

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Eberl didn't stop at backing the player. He also made a clear call for an end to the media debate that has intensified around Musiala's condition, urging all parties to pull together rather than pile on more pressure. Bayern's strength shows most in difficult times, he said. The club need to overcome the crisis together, away from the exchange of statements and the criticism the affair has provoked.

His intervention followed a row within Bayern's hierarchy. Prominent figures including Uli Hoeness, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Jan-Christian Dreesen had raised questions over Musiala's ability to keep playing given the diagnosis linked to his neurological condition. That drew public criticism from team-mate Joshua Kimmich, who felt such conduct wasn't in keeping with the club's values and spirit. Eberl declined to comment on Kimmich's stance.

The saga has become a test of Bayern Munich's ability to contain internal disputes and properly support one of their brightest talents. Musiala's wellbeing and a safe recovery now matter more than any talk of a return date. Eberl, for his part, wants to shut down the conflicting statements and refocus attention on the player, so he can get through this difficult period without added pressure.