Brest tore Angers apart 5-1 on Saturday evening, and Ludovic Ajorque was at the heart of it.

The 32-year-old out-and-out striker opened the scoring, bullied the Angers defence with his physique and kept feeding the attacks Brest launched.

That display was enough to persuade his coach, Julien Lachuer, to talk up his striker's potential and float the idea of a France call-up from Zinedine Zidane.

Speaking to the Ligue +1 network, in comments published by Foot Mercato, Lachuer said: "I heard that the national team coach wants a player with a strong presence inside the penalty area. If he is watching the match on television, then I would argue the case for calling Ajorque up to Les Bleus. In any case, he deserves it."

In Lachuer's eyes, Ajorque should be aiming higher, just like Esteban Lepaul, who was recently called up to the France squad and impressed under Zidane.

Perform in Ligue 1, the coach believes, and the national team door opens. He pushes his players towards that ambition without putting pressure on the national team coach.

Lachuer explained: "We must have ambitions. We should not be content with just playing matches with Brest in Ligue 1, we must aspire to play at the highest levels."

He also stressed Ajorque's commitment and his daily work.

Sixty-nine goals in 204 Ligue 1 matches is the record behind his coach's case. It is a solid one.