After his international retirement: the Argentine Football Association honours Messi with an exceptional decision

The Argentine Football Association have taken an official decision to honour Inter Miami star and Argentina legend Lionel Messi following his decision to retire from international football.

Messi announced his retirement from the Argentina national team last Monday.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Writing in an official statement on his Instagram account, Messi said: "After all this time since the final match, and after long reflection, I want to announce to everyone that I have decided to retire from playing with the national team."

ESPN revealed on Wednesday that the Argentine Football Association had taken an official decision to honour him.

The statement read: "The Argentine Football Association has decided to stop all matches in its various men's and women's competitions during the coming round at the tenth minute (his shirt number), and to observe a minute of applause in honour of Lionel Messi's career with the Argentina national team."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

He leaves as one of football's greatest legends. Messi played 207 international matches, scored 125 goals and won several titles, most notably the 2022 World Cup.







