After his crisis in Algeria: Petkovic a candidate for an urgent mission in Italy

Udinese could turn to a familiar face in Italian football to save them from relegation this season, according to a press report.

The website "Foot Mercato" claims that with Kosta Runjaic close to the exit after the 5-2 thrashing by Roma, Vladimir Petkovic's name has landed on the management's table.

It makes Petkovic an unexpected candidate to replace the German, whose future looks far from secure.

Things are dire at Udinese. They sit 19th in Serie A with just 5 points from ten matches, and the board reportedly have no intention of waiting until the international break to act.

A free agent since leaving the Algeria national team last August, Petkovic could return to a league he knows inside out.

The Bosnian managed Lazio from 2012 to 2014, lifting the Italian Cup in 2013 at Roma's expense. He went on to build a glowing international reputation with Switzerland, steering them to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals after knocking out France on penalties.

He is now among the options for Udinese, though Paolo Zanetti remains in contention. Roberto D'Aversa has pulled back in the talks, and Davide Ballardini's name has also been floated. The next few hours should reveal who takes the Udinese job.

Petkovic left Algeria after their World Cup exit, bowing out in the round of 32 with a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland.

Fierce criticism and furious fans followed, with the team lacking any tactical identity and the coach's calls during the tournament sparking controversy.

His spell ended after a major bust-up with the Algerian federation, the two parties reaching an agreement over financial matters.