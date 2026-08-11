After Guardiola's departure: Owen predicts a surprise position for Manchester City in the Premier League

Former Liverpool and Manchester United star Michael Owen believes Arsenal are the strongest favourites to retain the Premier League title this season, revealing his predictions for the top six.

Owen told "Metro": "I think there could be a small number of contenders for the title this season."

He added: "If you look at Arsenal's points tally, you'll find it wasn't in the nineties, so they just have to drop off a little, and with Chelsea not playing in Europe, they can mount a challenge."

"Arsenal are certainly the strongest favourites," he continued, "but it's not certain that they'll win easily."

Liverpool and Chelsea, in Owen's eyes, will push the Gunners hardest this season.

He went on: "Last season at Liverpool wasn't great, the style of play wasn't as good as it had been before, and they conceded a very large number of goals."

"But Slot's departure and Iraola taking his place means a new style of play," Owen continued. "It's true that he brings plenty of excitement thanks to his style at Bournemouth, but Liverpool are a much bigger club, and the pressure is now mounting."

On Chelsea's title hopes, he added: "Chelsea have again spent enormous sums in the transfer window, but perhaps this time they have a manager capable of controlling the dressing room and getting the best out of the players, so that they play as one team and are consistent."

"Not being involved in European football is an important factor," he noted, "and it should give them a chance to perform well throughout the season."

Asked for his prediction for the top six next season, he said: "At this stage, I'd choose Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, then Tottenham."

Manchester City are beginning a new era under new manager Enzo Maresca following the departure of their historic boss Pep Guardiola, who forged a remarkable period at the Sky Blues over 10 seasons in which he never finished outside the top three.



















