Álvaro Arbeloa did not settle for targeting just one player from his old home. The Spanish coach appears set on building his new project in England with a purely Madrid touch, placing a new name from among the Castilla stars on Fulham's table.

Reinforcing his new side with young players he knows well, and knows how to get the best out of, has become the former Real Madrid coach's mission.

Arbeloa took up the Fulham job a few weeks ago in an ambitious project through which the former Real Madrid player aims to lead the historic London club back to the European scene and qualify for continental tournaments as quickly as possible.

So far, Fulham have concluded no major reinforcements, but their first strike could be a resounding one, straight from the heart of the Spanish capital. According to "The Athletic", the man nicknamed "the Spartan" has made young striker Gonzalo García (22 years old) his first target to lead the line at Craven Cottage.

Negotiations between the two clubs are very advanced, the newspaper says, and the deal could exceed 30 million euros. Everything hinges on the player's final decision. Real Madrid, despite their complete satisfaction with him, may sanction the sale to raise funds after their huge investments this summer.

Arbeloa's ambition did not stop at García, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo". The second name he wants in London is midfielder César Palacios (21 years old), one of the players he personally oversaw in training at Castilla and handed a chance with the first team.

Palacios faces fierce competition in Real Madrid's midfield, and Arbeloa knows it. The club's management will not stand in his way should a suitable offer arrive that guarantees him more playing minutes, the paper adds.

The beginning could be cinematic. Should both deals go through, Gonzalo García may play his first Premier League matches in a Fulham shirt under Arbeloa, against a Chelsea side led by Xabi Alonso, the coach who was the first to place his trust in the young striker in Madrid.

Under contract with Real Madrid until 2030, García took part in 39 matches during the 2025-2026 season and scored 8 goals, though he spent most occasions on the substitutes' bench. Palacios played 7 matches with the first team and 32 with the reserves, scoring 15 goals along the way.