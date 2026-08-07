After Fabinho, Doumbia and Al-Ghamdi: a new midfielder threatens Al-Ittihad's season

Al-Ittihad could lose another midfielder this season, adding to a list that already features Brazilian Fabinho, Malian Mamadou Doumbia and Saudi Hamed Al-Ghamdi.

The club are in the grip of a crippling midfield crisis. Fabinho has departed and Doumbia has been sidelined since the end of last season, while Al-Ghamdi tore his cruciate ligament during the preparatory camp.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" has revealed that a new midfielder could follow them out of the door: Faisal Al-Ghamdi.

According to the report, Neom have asked Al-Ittihad to sign their player on loan until the end of next season.

Sanction that deal and Al-Ittihad's problems deepen. New Senegalese signing Dion Lopy would be left on his own in the middle of the park, with injuries and exits thinning the ranks around him.

Faisal Al-Ghamdi had earned game time last season, particularly under Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao, and his role looked set to grow this term.

Al-Ittihad kick off their new season next Tuesday against the UAE's Al-Jazira in the preliminary round qualifying for the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite.