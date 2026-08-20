After Ermedin Demirovic, another attacking star on the list: are Galatasaray about to strike twice at VfB Stuttgart?

Turkish record champions Galatasaray have also set their sights on Bilal El Khannouss, according to fussballtransfers.

After a strong first half of last season, the Morocco international lost his regular starting place for the Swabians in the second half of the campaign and then featured only sporadically under coach Sebastian Hoeneß.

El Khannouss himself is said not to have liked that at all. At the start of July, kicker reported that the 22-year-old attacking player was feeling frustration and impatience over his current situation at the 2025 DFB Cup winners and wanted significantly more playing time.

Although the Moroccan could in principle imagine a move, VfB Stuttgart have shown little willingness to discuss it. The Swabians are said to have no intention of letting El Khannouss leave again after just one year. Only an extraordinarily high offer in the mid-double-digit millions could change that.

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Do Galatasaray also want to sign Ermedin Demirovic from VfB Stuttgart?

Stuttgart have already slapped a hefty €65 million price tag on El Khannouss, but Galatasaray's offer is said to fall well short of that, according to fussballtransfers. The 22-year-old initially joined the Swabians on loan from Leicester City last summer before they triggered the €18 million purchase option at the end of May.

During his first season at VfB, he made 41 competitive appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists. His contract in Stuttgart runs until 2030 and apparently contains no release clause.

Galatasaray's interest in Stuttgart does not stop there, with reports already claiming they are also looking at striker Demirovic. The Turks had already submitted an offer worth €15 million, but VfB rejected it immediately.

Stuttgart paid €23 million for Demirovic just two years ago to prise the 28-year-old away from FC Augsburg. His market value is unlikely to have dropped much since then, given he contributed 15 goals and five assists in just 37 matches last season.