Bilal El Khannouss could be on the move this summer. The Stuttgart man has caught the eye of Premier League clubs ahead of the transfer window.

According to Florian Plettenberg of "Sky Sport Germany", El Khannouss is open to a switch. Stuttgart know where the player stands but would rather keep him.

Two Premier League clubs have already made initial enquiries about his situation, the journalist revealed on X.

Stuttgart won't let him leave on the cheap. Plettenberg says they will demand up to 60 million euros plus incentives and bonuses before sanctioning any exit.

Expect the Moroccan's future to stay in the spotlight right up to deadline day, with a Premier League club potentially ready to table an official offer for his services.

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