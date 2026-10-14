After drawing gasps from Rodri: Pedri delivers on his promise in the heart of Turkey

Pedri's words at the start of the season were no courtesy towards a new team-mate, nor a passing prediction about how Barcelona would look in the coming phase. They read now like a promise waiting for the right moment. In Istanbul, the Spanish star offered fresh proof that what he shares with Rodri goes beyond simply exchanging passes in midfield.

According to a report by the Spanish newspaper"Mundo Deportivo", the story goes back to the period following Rodri Hernandez's arrival at Barcelona, after the midfielder who won the 2023 Ballon d'Or had earlier been linked with a possible move to Real Madrid.

Doubts had followed the pair through the World Cup, where questions were raised about how well Rodri and Pedri blended together within the Spanish national team. Rodri's move to Barcelona handed them the chance to build that partnership at club level.

At the start of the season, Pedri made no secret of his enthusiasm for the idea, saying: "It will be a show", in reference to what the two could produce when brought together in the same midfield.

Those words have begun to take on their true meaning as the matches have gone by. The victory over Galatasaray in Istanbul was the latest evidence.

The Spanish newspaper highlighted Pedri's outstanding display in the match in which Barcelona secured their tenth win in ten games, considering that the statistics confirmed the accuracy of his predictions regarding the partnership with Rodri.

Pedri completed 69 successful passes. Rodri outdid him with 113, the highest figure among all the players who took part in the game.

Barcelona imposed their control of the ball throughout, with 65% possession and a passing accuracy of 92%, according to the figures given in the report.

Circulating the ball was only part of Pedri's influence. He helped create two dangerous scoring chances, benefiting from Rodri's presence behind him to secure midfield and give him greater space to move and push forward.

Rodri, for his part, recovered the ball seven times, reflecting his role in setting the tempo of the play and protecting the team, while his total involvements with the ball reached 122, the highest figure among the players in the match.

Rodri dazzled by Pedri, and the admiration is mutual

The Galatasaray match was not the first time Rodri had shown his admiration for his team-mate's abilities.

Barcelona's meeting with Getafe at the end of last week featured a striking moment, according to "Mundo Deportivo", when Rodri expressed his astonishment at one of Pedri's dribbles, calling out from the substitutes' bench: "What a player!".

That shout summed up the level of appreciation Pedri enjoys even from a team-mate who holds a major standing in world football, and it reflects the potential the pair can offer together.

Pedri left the pitch in the 74th minute, having completed 69 passes out of 84 involvements with the ball. His imprint was clear on Barcelona's performance, both in controlling the tempo and in giving the team calm during the difficult spells.

From a promise to reality: Barcelona gain an exceptional duo

Talk of the understanding between Rodri and Pedri is no longer merely a theoretical prediction. The matches have begun to provide tangible evidence of the pair's ability to complement one another.

Rodri gives the team balance and the capacity to win the ball back and organise the build-up from the back. That frees Pedri to create play and move between the lines.

"Mundo Deportivo" summed up this situation with a phrase full of admiration: "What a duo!".

So after Pedri stirred the fans' excitement by predicting that the partnership would be a footballing show, and after he drew sighs of admiration from Rodri himself, it seems the Barcelona player has begun to deliver on his promise in one of the toughest stadiums in Turkey, opening the door to a partnership that could become one of the team's most prominent weapons this season.