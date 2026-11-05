After Como's nine-goal rout: what are the biggest wins in the history of the UEFA Champions League?

The modern Champions League, launched in 1992, has thrown up some historic routs over the years. Yet the list of the very biggest wins stays short, with only a handful of teams ever settling a match by seven goals or more.

Como wrote a fresh chapter into that list on Wednesday. The Italian side demolished France's Lens 9-1 in the fourth round of this season's league phase, becoming only the second team to score nine goals in a single Champions League match. Bayern Munich got there first, thrashing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in September 2024.

According to statistics network "Opta", Cesc Fabregas' Como became the first team to score nine goals away from home in the competition since Feyenoord, who beat Olympiacos 9-0 in September 1971, back when the tournament was known as the European Cup.

Greece's Tasos Douvikas stole the show with a hat-trick. He is only the third Greek player to manage the feat in Champions League history, after Kostas Mitroglou did it for Olympiacos against Anderlecht in October 2013 and Vangelis Pavlidis for Benfica against Barcelona in January 2025.

The biggest victories by an 8-goal margin

Three matches have ended with an eight-goal margin:

- Liverpool 8-0 Besiktas, 6 November 2007.

- Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo, 8 December 2015.

- Lens 1-9 Como, 4 November 2026.

Liverpool were the first team to hit eight in a single Champions League match, thrashing Besiktas at Anfield in November 2007.

Peter Crouch scored twice. Yossi Benayoun went one better with a hat-trick.

Liverpool bagged six in the second half alone, the first side to do so in a Champions League match. Lyon later matched it during their 7-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in 2011.

Rafael Benitez repeated the result eight years on, this time in the Real Madrid dugout as they crushed Sweden's Malmo 8-0 in December 2015.

What made it special was the individual brilliance. Cristiano Ronaldo scored four and Karim Benzema added three, the only match in Champions League history to feature two different players grabbing hat-tricks.

That took Ronaldo to 11 goals in the group stage that season. He finished the 2015-2016 campaign on 16, with Real Madrid lifting the trophy after beating Atletico Madrid on penalties in the final.

Victories by a 7-goal margin

Fourteen matches have been won by a seven-goal margin:

- Juventus 7-0 Olympiacos, 10 December 2003.

- Arsenal 7-0 Slavia Prague, 23 October 2007.

- Marseille 7-0 MSK Zilina, 3 November 2010.

- Valencia 7-0 Genk, 23 November 2011.

- Bayern Munich 7-0 Basel, 13 March 2012.

- Shakhtar Donetsk 7-0 BATE Borisov, 21 October 2014.

- Bayern Munich 7-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, 11 March 2015.

- Barcelona 7-0 Celtic, 13 September 2016.

- Liverpool 7-0 Maribor, 17 October 2017.

- Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow, 6 December 2017.

- Manchester City 7-0 Schalke, 12 March 2019.

- Manchester City 7-0 Leipzig, 14 March 2023.

- Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb, 17 September 2024.

- Paris Saint-Germain 7-0 Brest, 19 February 2025.