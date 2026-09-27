A few weeks after writing one of the finest chapters of his career at the 2026 World Cup, Vozinha faces a completely different reality. The veteran goalkeeper shone in the Cape Verde shirt and established himself as one of the tournament's biggest surprises. Now he is going through a difficult spell that could threaten his future with both his club and his national team.

At 40, Vozinha became one of the standout stars of the 2026 World Cup. He led Cape Verde to their first ever appearance at the tournament and helped the "Blue Sharks" reach the round of 32, catching the eye with decisive saves against strong teams.

His finest moment came against defending champions Spain. He forced them into a goalless draw, keeping out a number of dangerous chances, earning widespread praise and seeing his stock rise significantly after the tournament, according to the French website "Foot Mercato".

His contract with Portuguese second-division side Chaves expired, leaving Vozinha a free agent. His name was linked with several clubs, including Inter Miami and Serbia's Vojvodina, before he eventually settled on a move to Chile's Colo-Colo on a contract running until this coming December.

The brilliance at the World Cup was no passing thing. He put his name on a list of ten candidates for the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper of the season.









Vozinha began his stint with Colo-Colo as backup to 19-year-old Gabriel Maurera. Once he regained his fitness, he got his first chance against Unión Española in the Copa Chile last August. The match ended in a 3-0 win for his side.

He then became the first-choice goalkeeper in the league, but he could not maintain the perfect image he had painted during the World Cup.

Having kept a clean sheet against Huachipato in a goalless draw, he made a costly error against Deportes Concepción during the 1-1 draw on 13 September. He failed to clear a ball from a corner, which reached Norman Rodríguez, who scored his side's goal.

His coach Fernando Ortiz was quick to defend him, insisting the goalkeeper had not faced any real tests during the match and that judging him at this stage would be premature.









The mistakes did not stop at his club. They followed him to the Cape Verde national team. The side lost 3-1 to Mali at the start of their campaign in a group that also includes Rwanda and Liberia, and the veteran goalkeeper caused Mali's third goal with a botched attempt to clear the ball, which Dorgeles Nene exploited to score.

Coming at a sensitive time, the defeat leaves Cape Verde seeking to make up for the disappointment of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. They need a swift reaction against Rwanda on Tuesday to get back on track.

Technical errors are only part of the crisis. Vozinha also faces a complicated situation over his future with Colo-Colo. His current contract runs until this coming December, with a clause allowing an automatic one-year extension, but activating it depends on him featuring in 50% of the team's matches since he joined.

After featuring in only three matches out of the nine he could have played, the margin for error has become very narrow, especially as Colo-Colo played matches during the international break.

Just a few weeks after his stock rose following a historic World Cup, Vozinha faces a completely different test. The challenge is no longer to prove his ability to shine against the world's biggest teams, but to keep his place as first choice and secure his future with his club.