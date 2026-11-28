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Referee Soto Grado took charge of Real Madrid's match against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday evening, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for Real Madrid on matchday 14 of La Liga.

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Refereeing website "Archivo VAR", which specialises in controversial calls, handed Soto Grado a rating of 3.5 out of 10.

Archivo VAR said Soto Grado is not at his best and, as the matchdays go by, there's little sign he'll improve.

The La Rioja official turned in a very poor performance in charge of Real Madrid's match against Deportivo Alaves. His decisions swung wildly from one extreme to the other, and he misjudged incident after incident.

Beyond that, he still gives the impression that he referees in a bad mood, and he's becoming increasingly short-tempered. That seems linked to this being his final season in the top flight: he no longer has to worry much about how the various committees see him. Today was one of those days.

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He also awarded Jude Bellingham a penalty after contact with Valentini, even though there was no foul at all.

The England player had touched the ball first and, as his opponent closed in, threw himself to the ground to con the referee. Soto Grado went to the VAR monitor, overturned the penalty and showed Bellingham a second yellow card. Off he went.