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FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

After beating Auckland: a tough path for Al-Ahli Saudi towards the dream final against Paris

Al Ahli
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Saudi Arabia
South Africa

3 stations that map out the route

Al-Ahli Saudi took their first steady steps towards global glory on Wednesday, booking a place in the second stage of the FIFA Club Challenge Cup 2026 with a valuable 1-0 win over New Zealand's Auckland FC in the play-off in Jeddah.

The victory sets up a fiery meeting with CAF Champions League holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa. There is no room for a draw. The clash takes place on 19 September at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Everything hangs on the result. The winner lifts the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup and earns a direct seat in the Challenge Cup, one more step towards the bigger dream.

Another heavyweight tie awaits on the other side of the draw. Mexico's Toluca, the CONCACAF champions, meet the Copa Libertadores winners from South America on 9 December in the Derby of the Americas Cup. Whoever comes through will face the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup champion on 12 December in the Challenge Cup.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

Saudi Pro League
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
MTN 8 Cup
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC

Win that and the reward is the biggest stage of all. The Challenge Cup champion goes into the final against European holders Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club Challenge Cup final on 16 December 2026. FIFA will announce the central venue for the tournament's last three matches at a later date.

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