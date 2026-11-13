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Gavi, the Barcelona star, has been suffering from a lack of playing time this season under his German coach Hansi Flick.

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The newspaper Marca reported: "Despite his limited appearances, neither Barcelona nor Flick are thinking about Gavi leaving, and the player himself has no desire to depart."

There is no crisis surrounding Gavi. Those close to the young midfielder and Barcelona both confirm as much. He is playing little and wants a bigger role, but his future at the Catalan club is not under threat right now.

Interest from major European clubs, and their attempts to enquire about his situation, changes nothing. The Spain international will continue his career with Barcelona. His future has never reached the desk of the sporting management, and the player himself has never thought about walking away.

This season Gavi has played 229 minutes across 9 matches in all competitions, 5 in La Liga and 4 in the Champions League. He has started only twice.

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Fierce competition in Barcelona's midfield is costing him dear. Hansi Flick leans on him and values his talent and his character, yet the German rarely calls upon him, with the main holding pair being Pedri and Rodri.

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Should Pedri or Rodri be absent, Marc Bernal is the first alternative, as happened in last week's clash against Atlético Madrid.

Gavi came through the age categories at Real Betis before joining the La Masia academy in 2015.

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He can also operate as a playmaker, but Fermín López and Dani Olmo have filled that role through the first months of the season. On the left wing, Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi share the minutes.

None of this threatens the future of the 22-year-old at the Spotify Camp Nou. Neither Barcelona nor Flick nor the player himself, who has played 175 matches in the Catalan shirt, are thinking about a change of scenery and a departure.

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That holds true despite reports circulating in Italy and Germany about interest from several clubs, among them Napoli and Bayern Munich.

Gavi is not satisfied with his current role. He trusts in his ability to earn more minutes as the season wears on, and Flick hopes to hand him that chance. The fixture schedule in the coming weeks will be gruelling and brutally congested, which leaves the coach confident he can rotate more.

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Flick also praises the character of his young midfielder, who refuses to give up or throw in the towel despite his situation. His motivation, and his team spirit, are at their highest levels.

The scarcity of chances has not dented his close bond with the German. Gavi has admitted that Flick is like a father to him, something that showed in the embrace they shared at the end of last week, after Barcelona secured victory over Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano.