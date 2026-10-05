Real Madrid's women's team were thrashed 7-0 by Barcelona at the Camp Nou, and the result has sparked a fierce debate about the Madrid side's future, with critics branding the defeat unworthy of the club's standing.

Speaking on "Radio Marca", journalist Roberto Gomez called Barcelona's sweeping win a painful blow to Real Madrid. The defeat, he reckons, could push the club towards one of two options over its women's project.

The first, Gomez explained, is that Florentino Perez loses his enthusiasm for the project. That could spell the end of the women's team, despite the strides the club has made in recent years.

His second scenario is that things carry on as they are, with the club trying to develop the team rather than taking a drastic decision. Yet he warned that the rivalry between the two clubs has taken on negative dimensions for the competition.

Gomez said: "Beyond sportsmanship, and beyond Barcelona's superiority, who are perhaps the best team in the world and in history, there is a degree of revenge, a little rivalry, and a great deal of resentment. And this is extremely bad for the competition".

Seven goals say it all. Barcelona's haul reopens the question of the gulf between the two sides in women's football, and with the hammering coming at the Camp Nou by such a margin, Real Madrid's project faces a fresh test of whether it can close the gap on its Catalan rival.