"I'm very happy for Harry Kane and Bayern Munich. His season was world-class. Harry is a role model on and off the pitch. Every young player can look up to him," Salihamidzic said in an interview with Sky/RTL.

Salihamidzic also said Kane was "not just a clinical goalscorer. He puts himself at the service of the team, he can play the killer pass, and he works back." Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp recently made a puzzling remark questioning the point of Kane's deeper role.

Despite playing in that "quarterback" role, Kane maintained his scoring rate and established himself as an undisputed leader and role model in his remarkable 2025/26 campaign (73 goals in 65 games). On Monday evening, he deservedly won the most coveted individual award in world football.

Kane narrowly beat Kylian Mbappe in the vote of 100 eligible specialist journalists. According to France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia, Mbappe had still led the ranking just a few weeks before the decision. Lamine Yamal finished third. Kane is the German record champions' first Ballon d'Or winner since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981.

Salihamidzic wants Kane to win the Champions League

Salihamidzic and Kane narrowly missed each other at Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old star striker arrived in the summer of 2023. A few months earlier, "Brazzo" had lost his job as sporting director on the day of the 2022/23 season finale. Unlike CEO Oliver Kahn, who was also dismissed, Salihamidzic still travelled with the team to Cologne and celebrated their last-minute German league title win there.

By May, Salihamidzic had resolved things with his former club, particularly honorary president Uli Hoeneß, as he revealed on Doppelpass on Sport1. "At first, I had my problems because I was genuinely involved with all my heart. That may be why it took me a little longer to recover from it," Salihamidzic said. He had talked things through with Hoeneß over a game of "Schafkopf". "After two hours, he apologised to me too. So as far as I'm concerned, that's settled. I'm glad I had the chance to play and work for this club," the Bosnian said at the time.

Salihamidzic still wishes his former club nothing but the best. He has one final task for Kane at Bayern Munich, one the star striker has yet to accomplish: bring "the Champions League back to Munich".

After Monday evening's gala in London, Kane himself described winning the Champions League with Bayern and a title with the England national team as his last major goals and made them his absolute priority.

Salihamidzic announced his return to professional football back in May. The 49-year-old said he was "ready" for a new job but did not say exactly what he had in mind. He still has no official role at a new club.