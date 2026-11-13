After an emotional farewell: Messi prepares to return to the Monumental stadium

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Argentine legend Lionel Messi is preparing to return to the Monumental Stadium in the capital, Buenos Aires, to play a friendly match between Inter Miami and River Plate, as part of both teams' preparations for the new season, on 19 January 2027.

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According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Messi returns to the pitch three months after an emotional farewell to the Argentina national team, stepping back into one of the most iconic stadiums of his career.

Scheduled for 19 January 2027, the fixture pits two of world football's biggest names against each other, both having enjoyed remarkable growth on the sporting, institutional and commercial fronts in recent years.

Global stars should pack the teamsheets, led by Luis Suárez, Nicolás Otamendi and Casemiro, alongside former La Liga men such as Montiel, Rodrigo De Paul and Ángel Correa. All eyes, though, will be on Lionel Messi as he sets foot on the Monumental pitch once more.

River Plate against Inter Miami will be "a celebration of the growth and international reach of the two institutions", according to the official statement.

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The statement added: "The fixture also represents a meeting point between two projects that have each, from their own position, contributed to broadening the horizons of football and strengthening communities that include millions of fans around the world."

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COC Global will organise the event, handling production and general coordination in an initiative "that aims to offer an experience going beyond the ninety minutes of the match, by combining the sporting spectacle with a range of activities dedicated to the fans of both clubs".

The Monumental hosts the match. It is the same ground that staged Messi's farewell to Argentina, a clash against Benin in which he found the net.

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His presence carries real weight here. This is the return of an Argentina legend to one of the defining stadiums of his career in the national shirt.

Thousands of fans will get the chance to savour Messi's magic once again in Buenos Aires, at a stadium that witnessed some of the biggest milestones of his Argentina career.

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Both clubs will announce details on organisation, ticket sales and the activities around the match through their official channels in the coming period.