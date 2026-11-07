Éder Militão is back. The Brazilian reclaimed his place in Real Madrid's starting line-up after 180 days out injured, playing the full 90 minutes as the Royal club turned a deficit into a 3-2 win over AEK Athens in the UEFA Champions League.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Militão had managed just five minutes over the past 180 days. Those came against Sevilla, when José Mourinho threw him on at right-back after the result had already been settled.

That cameo meant little for the Brazilian defender. His outing against AEK Athens was a different story altogether, marking his real return to the pitch with everything that carries.

The injury dates back to 21 April, during the clash with Alavés at the Santiago Bernabéu. Militão felt sharp pain as he tried to strike the ball and dropped to the ground a few minutes before the break. He could not carry on, and could not even put weight on his foot.

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Medical tests revealed the worst: a tear to the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris muscle in his left leg. The problem forced him to travel to Finland for surgery.

Six and a half months would pass before he featured in an official match again. He made three consecutive squads without playing a minute, then went straight back into the starting line-up against AEK Athens.

Speaking to the Brazilian network "TNT Sports" after the match, Militão reflected on the importance of his recovery following the string of injuries he had suffered. He also praised the role José Mourinho played in handling him at the start of the season.

The Brazilian defender said: "I am happy to be back and able to play and help my team-mates. It was a period during which I had to take great care of myself. I would come back each time and play in matches, but a new injury would appear again. The coach is someone who cares a great deal about the players, and that is why I think this was the right moment to return. I prepared a lot, the coach spoke to me constantly, and today I was able to play 90 minutes."

Turning to his praise for the Portuguese coach, he added: "He is an excellent coach, and someone who accompanies us constantly in our daily lives. He also listens to us a great deal and exchanges many ideas with us. He is an exceptional person."

Militão has now played two matches under the Portuguese coach this season.