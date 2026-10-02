The Saudi national team's management have sent a clear message to every member of "the Green". Nobody is above accountability, the camp's internal regulations confirm, and breaches will not be met with mere warnings. The hardline stance reflects just how serious officials are about discipline ahead of some important fixtures.

According to the Saudi network "Al-Arabiya", the regulations include a clause that punishes any player who broadcasts content likely to disturb the atmosphere inside the camp or stir up public opinion. That hands both the technical and administrative staff the authority to apply the penalties set out in the rules whenever such violations occur.

Enforcing those regulations to the letter against Musab Al-Juwayr, following his exclusion from the camp, sent a direct message to the rest of the squad: officials are serious about the internal rules, whatever the player's name or his technical value to the group.

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Al-Juwayr's case has become a practical example of how the management deal with any breach. The rules inside the camp are no longer just announced instructions. They are measures that can be enforced the moment the controls are crossed, and that only reinforces how much commitment matters over the coming period.

The timing is sensitive. Saudi Arabia are preparing to continue their Gulf Cup campaign, and the squad needs maximum focus and calm, free of side crises or any content that could spark controversy or sour the mood in camp.

Punishing Al-Juwayr, "Al-Arabiya" report, gave the players a clear signal of how serious officials are about enforcing the regulations. The message inside the camp of "the Green" is clearer still. The rules are not merely written clauses. They are controls that will be applied when broken.



