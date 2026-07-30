Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia have thrown themselves into a battle with Europe's major leagues for a target their two traditional rivals, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, both failed to land: the fastest player in the history of the German league.

Reliable journalist Rudy Galetti says Al-Ahli are among the clubs chasing France's Jean-Matteo Bahoya, the Eintracht Frankfurt winger, this summer.

Galetti explained in a post on his personal "X" account that Bahoya is drawing interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, forcing the Saudi side to move fast to get the deal done.

Saudi interest in the 21-year-old is nothing new. It began last summer, when Al-Ittihad tried to sign him, before Al-Hilal came knocking at the German club's door in the winter window.

One factor boosting his chances of a move is his eligibility for the youth-born category. At just 21, he would not occupy a foreign player slot among the big eight.

Bahoya joined Frankfurt from France's Angers in January 2024, scoring his first goal for the German side with his fourth shot on target.

His standout moment came in March 2025. Facing Bochum in the 26th round, he clocked the fastest sprint in the history of the German league in the 12th minute of the match.

That burst made Bahoya the first player in the competition's history to break the 37 kilometres per hour barrier, reaching 37.16 kilometres per hour.

He came close to the record held by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt in the 100 metres, whose speed reached 37.58 kilometres per hour back in 2009.

The Cameroonian-origin winger impressed with Frankfurt last season, featuring in 37 matches, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists.