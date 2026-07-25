The injury woes just keep coming for Al-Ittihad at their training camp in the Spanish city of Marbella, stretching well beyond the serious blow dealt to Hamed Al-Ghamdi.

Al-Ittihad confirmed today, Saturday, that midfielder Hamed Al-Ghamdi tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the 3-2 win over South Africa's Orlando Pirates last Tuesday.

Worse was to follow. Via its official account on "X", the Saudi club revealed that three other players had picked up various injuries, ruling them out of today's friendly against Spain's Las Palmas.

Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena tops the list, laid low by acute tonsillitis and a high temperature. Medical staff are monitoring him ahead of his return to group training.

Right-back Muhannad Al-Shanqiti has trouble too, feeling pain in his right knee after this morning's session. He is now working through a treatment programme under the supervision of the medical staff.

Completing the list is midfielder Mohammed Fallatah, who is nursing lower abdominal pain and pressing on with his individual rehabilitation programme before rejoining group training in the coming period.

Once the Las Palmas fixture is out of the way, Al-Ittihad will round off their Marbella camp with a final friendly against Real Mallorca on 30 July, then head back to Jeddah.

Their first competitive test of the new season pits them against the UAE's Al-Jazira in the qualifying play-off for the AFC Champions League Elite on 11 August.