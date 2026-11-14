After accusations of favouring Ronaldo: Al-Ahli arms itself with foreign referees in the Clasico

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Saudi club Al-Ahli have decided to arm themselves with foreign referees for the eagerly awaited Clasico against their traditional rivals Al-Nassr in the Roshn League, following the recent crisis that flared up between the two sides last season.

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Al-Ahli will host their traditional rivals Al-Nassr next Friday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in a rescheduled match from the ninth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Ahli have requested foreign referees for the upcoming Clasico. The club submitted an official request through the electronic system 16 days before the match, in line with the current regulations.

Alongside the request, Al-Ahli attached a receipt for the fees owed for bringing in a foreign referee, amounting to 375,000 Saudi riyals. That figure rises to 450,000 riyals if a fourth official is added alongside the video technology.

When the two sides met in the second half of last season, in April, the charged atmosphere sparked numerous crises between players and fans.

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The trouble stemmed from a string of fiery statements, chief among them Al-Ahli defender Merih Demiral's claim that local referees were favouring Al-Nassr to hand Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo his first official titles with the club.

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Over the fallout from that Clasico, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation handed Demiral four penalties. The most notable was a one-match suspension for attempting to provoke the opposing fans, along with a 50,000-riyal fine for the same offence.

The Turk also copped a further 100,000-riyal fine for his post-match comments, in which he claimed everyone was trying to help Al-Nassr win the Saudi League. The committee deemed the remarks insulting to the match officials and an attempt to incite public opinion.

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On top of that, Demiral was fined 15,000 riyals for damaging stadium facilities and property, taking his total fines to around 165,000 Saudi riyals.

His club did not escape the punishments either. Al-Ahli were fined 130,000 Saudi riyals after their fans threw 22 water bottles and other objects onto the pitch, though none struck anyone.

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Al-Nassr also felt the sanctions. They too were hit with a heavy 100,000-riyal fine after their fans hurled 57 water bottles and other items towards the pitch, which likewise failed to strike anyone.

The upcoming fixture carries huge weight for both sides, who are desperate to stay in the hunt for this season's Roshn League title.

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Al-Ahli sit sixth with 21 points from 7 wins and 4 defeats, a full 9 points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr fare better in third on 28 points, two behind Al-Hilal and level with second-placed Al-Qadsiah, trailing only on goal difference.

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Away from the Roshn League, Al-Ahli lie sixth in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite with 8 points from two wins and two draws, yet to taste defeat.

Al-Nassr, by contrast, occupy seventh in the Asian tournament's West group with 6 points from two wins and a single defeat, with a rescheduled match against the UAE's Al-Wasl still to come.

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In the King's Cup, Al-Ahli came through the round of 32 by beating Al-Anwar 2-1 and now prepare to face Al-Ula next Monday, 11 January, at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Medina in the round of 16.

Al-Nassr also booked their place in the last 16, winning the Riyadh derby against Al-Diriyah 4-1. They will meet Al-Khaleej next Monday, 11 January as well, at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

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Both teams are also gearing up for the Saudi Super Cup in Kuwait. Al-Ahli face Al-Qadsiah on 19 December, a day before Al-Nassr meet Al-Khaleej, and should they both qualify they will clash in the final on the 23rd of the same month.