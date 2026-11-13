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Tunisia find themselves in an extremely difficult position following the disastrous start they endured in the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda next year.

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The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, during the period from 19 June to 17 July next year, with the participation of 24 teams, led by the three host nations.

Worst start in African qualifiers

Libya beat Tunisia 2-0 in Tunis this Friday evening, in the third round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

This was no ordinary defeat. It handed the Tunisian national team a set of grim records in the history of their continental qualifying campaigns. Never before had they lost by such a margin at home in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

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For the first time in their qualifying history, Tunisia also trailed by two goals on their own ground, a measure of just how badly neighbours Libya rocked them.

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Next matches LIB Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 11:00 TUN

The result ended a run of more than 25 years without a two-goal defeat in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. Their last such loss came on 24 March 2001, when Morocco beat them 2-0 in Rabat.

Worse still, Tunisia produced the worst start in their qualifying history. For the first time ever, they failed to win any of their opening three matches, taking two draws and a defeat for a meagre two points from a possible nine.

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Tunisia's standing in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Those two points leave Tunisia fourth in Group Eight, with three matches still to play in the second round.

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The Eagles of Carthage sit two points behind group leaders Uganda, who have a game in hand, and the same distance behind Libya, whose first win lifted them to second.

Tunisia are level with third-placed Botswana ahead of that side's eagerly awaited clash with Uganda in the third round, tomorrow Saturday.

Grp. H Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Libya LIB 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4 W L D 2 Uganda UGA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 W D 3 Botswana BWA 2 0 2 0 4 4 0 2 D D 4 Tunisia TUN 3 0 2 1 3 5 -2 2 L D D Qualification to next stage

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2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying system

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers run across 12 groups, with the top two in each going straight through to the finals.

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Groups containing a host nation work differently. There, the host qualifies alongside whichever side finishes with the most points.

That rule applies to the Eagles of Carthage's group, which includes Uganda, one of the three countries hosting next summer's tournament.

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Uganda, in other words, are already through. What remains is the race to be the group's top points scorer.

How does Tunisia qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations?

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Things get seriously complicated for Tunisia if Botswana beat Uganda tomorrow. A win would take Botswana to five points, three clear of the Eagles of Carthage.

That would leave Tunisia needing to win all three of their remaining qualifiers to reach the finals.

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The Eagles of Carthage face Libya again next Tuesday, before meeting Uganda and Botswana next March.

Three wins would take Tunisia to 11 points, a tally no other side could pass bar Uganda, who are already in.

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Only Botswana could match it, by beating Uganda home and away and then Libya. Even then, Tunisia would edge the head-to-head if they win the final meeting, especially as the first game finished 2-2.