Fermin Lopez and Gavi have rallied the Barcelona faithful after the Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, pledging their commitment to the club and backing the team to bounce back with a long season still to run.

Fermin Lopez, the Catalan side's midfielder, told supporters: "Today, more than ever, long live Barcelona! Trust in this team, Barcelona fans. The road is still long, and everything will return to its place."

Gavi struck a similar note. He reaffirmed his commitment to Barcelona and his readiness to keep fighting in the shirt, writing: "This is a long journey! I am with my team until the end, always!".

That message captures his determination to stand by his teammates after the defeat, with the side needing to rebuild confidence and focus for the battles ahead across every competition.

The fallout from the loss to Real Madrid lingers. Yet both players chose to send one clear message: their bond with the club will not waver when results dip, and Barcelona still have every chance to claw back ground and come storming back into the title race.