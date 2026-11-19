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Six months after undergoing surgery, Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy could return to the matchday squad.

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According to AS newspaper, citing L'Équipe, the French full-back is set to be the headline inclusion in José Mourinho's squad to face Celta Vigo next Saturday on matchday 13 of La Liga.

Mendy injured the rectus femoris tendon in his right leg and went under the knife on 11 May.

It was yet another setback. A string of muscle and ankle problems had already kept him in the treatment room for almost the entire campaign, and he managed just 9 matches all last season.

A return to the squad could finally end that long injury ordeal. It has cost him his France place too: he hasn't featured for his country since the 2024 European Championship.

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His comeback started to take shape at the start of last October, when he began appearing in individual sessions at Valdebebas. Six days later, he joined group training.

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Ferland Mendy has now spent more than a month building up his fitness, and he could reap the rewards this weekend.

Real Madrid sit second in La Liga on 30 points, 3 behind leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona.