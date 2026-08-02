The 2026 Kings League Club World Cup drew to a close in Milan after a week brimming with excitement. A notable Arab presence ran through it, with representatives of the Middle East and North Africa region taking part, before Brazilian side G3X claimed the world title for the first time for Brazil. They became the first team from outside Spain to be crowned champions of the tournament.

This edition marked a pivotal milestone for the Arab region. DR7, led by Saudi content creator Mefreh Asiri "Darbaha", recorded one of the tournament's most notable victories by beating title holders Los Troncos FC in the opening match. FWZ, led by Kuwaiti content creator Fawaz Al-Shammari, then pulled off a historic win, knocking out Spanish side Porcinos FC, one of the leading candidates for the title. Those results confirmed the rising level of Kings League teams in the Middle East and their ability to compete with the tournament's elite clubs, before both teams bowed out in the knockout rounds.

The tournament brought together 16 teams representing the various Kings League divisions around the world. It concluded in front of a full house at the Kings League Arena, where G3X overcame Italian league champions Alpak FC 9-5 in the final.

Victory crowned a long-awaited effort from the Brazilian team, who had reached the final of the 2024 edition before returning this year to hand Brazil its first title. The win ended the Spanish clubs' monopoly, which had stretched across the two previous editions.

Prominent sporting and media figures packed the stands. Chief among them were Kings League founder Gerard Piqué, competitions committee chairman Claudio Marchisio, Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martínez, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Brazilian star Douglas Costa and businessman and media personality Joe Bastianich.

Piqué hailed the participation of the Middle East and North Africa representatives as one of the tournament's standout highlights. He praised the level shown by DR7, led by Mefreh Asiri "Darbaha", and FWZ, led by Fawaz Al-Shammari, and what they reflected of the Kings League's rapid development in the region and their ability to compete with the world's elite.

Arab fans engaged with the tournament in huge numbers, whether in the stands in Milan or across digital platforms. That growing popularity in the Middle East and North Africa fuels aspirations for the launch of the tournament's first full season in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, running from 18 September to 30 October with 10 teams. A large turnout is expected, in keeping with the rapid growth the tournament is enjoying in the region.

For now, fans in the region await the first full edition of the Kings League Middle East and North Africa in Riyadh, following the standout Arab showing that Darbaha and Fawaz delivered at the Club World Cup.

Kings League:

Football legend and entrepreneur Gerard Piqué founded the Kings League. It ranks among the most prominent models of modern sport and entertainment, offering an innovative concept of football tailored to the aspirations of a new generation.

The league blends high-level competition with digital entertainment. Matches are played on a seven-player system with innovative rules inspired by the culture of live streaming and video games, delivering an interactive sporting experience for the modern fan.

An elite group of content creators, influencers and football stars lead the tournament's teams. The model fuses sport, digital entertainment and content creation, with fan interaction at its heart.

Since its launch in Spain in 2023, the Kings League has grown into a global system. It now spans tournaments in Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, the Middle East and North Africa region, Mexico and Spain, launched the Queens League for women, and stages two world tournaments a year, the Club World Cup and the Nations World Cup.