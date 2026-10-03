Saudi Arabia are through to the final of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", edging out Qatar in a goalless semi-final.

A penalty shoot-out settled it. Neither side could find a breakthrough across normal and extra time at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Saturday, leaving the spot kicks to separate them.

Saudi Arabia bossed the opening 90 minutes and threatened to score more than once, but the finish never came and the deadlock pushed the tie into extra time.

Little changed after the restart. The hosts kept pressing and twice appealed for a penalty, only for the referee to wave both away, and the extra half-hour ended goalless too.

From 12 yards, Saudi Arabia held their nerve to win 3-2. Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Mohamed Kanno and Mukhtar Ali all converted, while Hassan Tambakti and Firas Al-Buraikan missed.

Qatar found the net through Edmilson and Al-Jarahi. Almoez Ali, Jassem Jaber and Khoukhi Boualem all failed from the spot.

Saudi Arabia now wait on the winners of Oman against the UAE, with the Gulf 27 final set for next Tuesday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.