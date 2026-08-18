After a catastrophic start to the new season! Is the first coach in the 2. Bundesliga already on the way out?

According to a report by Sky, the 55-year-old Hannover coach is already under internal pressure. After a botched start to the season with two defeats from two games, support from the club bosses is said to be fading.

By the international break at the start of September, Hannover will also have faced fifth-tier side SV Hemelingen in the DFB Cup as well as Darmstadt 98 and Karlsruher SC in the league. Titz urgently needs wins and points by then if he is to avoid losing his job early.

Behind closed doors, there are claims that the 55-year-old has not learned from past mistakes and remains too stubbornly attached to his style of play. Hannover again played largely attractive attacking football under Titz last year, but often came up short because of their own shortcomings and poor finishing. They narrowly missed promotion after finishing fourth in the table.

Christian Titz: What is causing discontent at Hannover 96?

The coach is also said to have lost one or two players in the dressing room. His surprise change in goal before the most recent game against VfL Wolfsburg (0-1) is said to have deepened those doubts.

For the Lower Saxony derby, Titz withdrew his trust in new signing Pascal Loretz, who arrived from FC Luzern for €1.1 million, after just one competitive appearance and brought in Leo Weinkauf instead. Afterwards, the 55-year-old indicated that Weinkauf could also be between the posts in the DFB Cup next Saturday.

The Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung writes that Titz's job is not yet in acute danger, but the results crisis must be overcome quickly if the partnership is to continue.

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Are Hannover 96 already looking at other coaches?

The same report adds that managing director for sport Jonas Boldt is already looking at alternatives. One name mentioned is former Köln coach Lukas Kwasniok, who lost his job with the Billy Goats last March after a continued lack of success.

Hannover 96 sit 17th in the table after two matchdays. Alongside VfL Osnabrück, the Lower Saxony club are the only side in the 2. Bundesliga yet to pick up a point.