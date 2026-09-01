Saudi club Al-Ahli handed Aston Villa's English striker Ollie Watkins, Al-Hilal's new signing, the ticket to enter the history books, just about 48 hours after the announcement of his signing.

Al-Hilal hosted Al-Ahli at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday, in a rescheduled fixture from the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Italian boss Simone Inzaghi threw Watkins on at the start of the second half, replacing young Ivorian striker Mohamed Kader Meite. The switch came just 48 hours after Al-Hilal had signed him.

The club announced the deal on Sunday, capturing Watkins from Aston Villa for a fee of around 60 million euros, according to press reports.

According to Thmanyah, the channels that broadcast the Saudi League, Watkins became the first English player to feature for Al-Hilal in the club's long history. It's a landmark that can never be repeated.

His introduction made perfect sense. Al-Hilal were two goals to the good, and Al-Ahli had played the entire second half with just 10 men after Turkish defender Merih Demiral was sent off at the end of the first half.

Watkins now steps in as Al-Hilal's first-choice striker for the new season, following the exits of France's Karim Benzema, Uruguayan Darwin Nunez and Brazilian Marcos Leonardo in the current summer transfer window.