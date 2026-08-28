Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Al-Hilal v Al-Kholood - Saudi Arabia King's Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

After 15 years: Al-Hilal repeat a historic figure and draw level with Al-Nassr

Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal
Al Khaleej
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The leader makes history

Al-Hilal wrote a new chapter in their history in the Roshn League, tearing Al-Khaleej apart in an exceptional first half. Five goals inside the opening 45 minutes. The fourth-round clash turned into a huge attacking showcase from "the Boss".

Read also: The Saudi Football Federation: the fall of the French campaign and welcome to a new, merciless approach!

Total control from the first whistle set the tone. Al-Hilal fed off their attacking sharpness, turning chances into a flurry of goals to lead 5-1 at the break. That stormy start blew the match wide open.

According to football statistics network "Opta", Al-Hilal scored 5 goals in a single half for only the second time in their history in the Pro League. The first came against Al-Qadsiah in October 2011.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Saudi Pro League
Neom SC crest
Neom SC
NEO
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK

More than 15 years had passed since that first five-goal half. Now "the Boss" have done it again against Al-Khaleej, proof of their knack for producing exceptional attacking halves in the competition.

The feat draws them level with Al-Nassr as the only clubs to have scored 5 goals or more in a first half across two different matches in the history of the Pro League, another collective landmark on "the Boss's" historic list in the competition.

This blistering start against Al-Khaleej lays bare the attacking power Al-Hilal carry into the new season. Five goals in a single half rarely happens in the Roshn League. From the off, the team showed they can convert dominance into a commanding scoreline.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google