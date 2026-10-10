Al-Hilal's foreign contingent wrote a new chapter in the Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Roshn League, ending a wait of some 13 years.

The Riyadh giants beat Al-Ittihad 3-2 at the Kingdom Arena today, Saturday, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the 11th minute. English striker Ollie Watkins doubled the lead in the 30th, before Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville made it three in the 64th.

According to the Opta statistics network, this is the first time three different foreign players have scored for Al-Hilal in a Clasico against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Roshn League in roughly 13 years.

It last happened in September 2013, when Al-Hilal thrashed Al-Ittihad 5-2 in the 2013-2014 Saudi League season.

France's Adil Hermach and South Korea's Cho Sung-hwan both found the net on that night, with Brazilian Thiago Neves grabbing a brace.

Victory lifted Al-Hilal to 21 points, enough to top the Saudi League table, two clear of Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr. Al-Ittihad stay on 17 points in fourth.