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Bayern Munich are short of players, particularly in attack, ahead of their trip to Hamburger SV on Bundesliga matchday 11. Vincent Kompany has called up two more academy players. A 16-year-old could now make the senior debut many fans have been waiting for.

As kicker first reported, winger Maycon Cardozo, 18, and Bastian Assomo are in the squad to face HSV for the first time this season. Cardozo, a Brazilian who grew up in Thailand, became the first player from Bayern's World Squad to make two Bundesliga appearances for the club last season, but a shoulder injury has kept him out since August. Assomo has never played for the senior team.

Bastian Friedrich Assomo, to give the 16-year-old his full name, is regarded as Bayern's biggest striking prospect to emerge from their academy in several years. Born in Berlin and standing 1.90 metres tall, he was in the senior matchday squad against Mainz 05 last April but did not play. A flurry of goals in recent weeks has caught the attention of fans and observers, many of whom hope a senior debut is close.

Those expectations grew after injuries to Harry Kane (syndesmosis ligament), his deputy Ismael Saibari (also a syndesmosis ligament injury) and Serge Gnabry (thigh muscle injury). Kompany has not used Assomo in recent games, though. Instead, he brought on 19-year-old striker Noah Codjo-Evora for a few minutes both in the 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln and in the 2-1 defeat at OSC Lille in the Champions League.

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Codjo-Evora, who recently extended his Bayern contract until 2030, has scored five goals in 20 appearances across all competitions and teams this season. Assomo, meanwhile, has seemed to score at will. The Berlin-born striker has scored 13 goals in his last six games alone: he struck twice in each of his last two matches for Bayern's reserve side in the Regionalliga Bayern. In between, he scored eight (!) times in three games for the Under-17 national team. On Wednesday, he added a goal and an assist in the Youth League.

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His inclusion in the matchday squad comes a day after Bayern's injury problems worsened further. On Friday, Kompany announced that Michael Olise would also miss the match at HSV because of pain. Later that afternoon, another setback for Jamal Musiala sent shockwaves through Bayern. The muscle fibre tear that had already kept Musiala out for eight weeks before he returned for two brief appearances has reopened. It is a sad low point in an injury ordeal that now seems endless.

According to a media report, Kompany advised Musiala not to play against Lille. The player, however, reportedly insisted on playing because of public pressure from Bayern's senior figures . Honorary president Uli Hoeneß, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and, above all, former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had raised questions in recent weeks about whether Musiala could regain his previous level of performance because of his neurological dysfunctions. They had also floated a salary adjustment. Rummenigge in particular had faced criticism for comments perceived as very cold and calculated.

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Bayern Munich prospect Bastian Assomo: His strengths and weaknesses

Those goals came in youth football and the fourth tier. Now Assomo could show whether he is ready for the Bundesliga too. He had already impressed for the senior side in pre-season, scoring twice in four friendlies. "He's already incredibly good for his age," Tom Bischof said at the time.

Assomo's scoring record speaks for itself, but his coaches at the academy and Kompany reportedly still see plenty of room for improvement. His first touch and tactical understanding need work, while his heading is also said to be short of perfect despite his 1.90-metre height.

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Bayern Munich: How Vincent Kompany will line up at HSV

With Bayern short of players, right-back Sacha Boey, midfielder Sapoko Bara N'Diaye and striker Noah Codjo-Evora come into the starting line-up. Bayern could therefore line up as follows:

Urbig - Boey, Tah, Kim, Stanisic - Kimmich, Pavlovic - Karl, Bischof, Bara N'Diaye - Codjo-Evora