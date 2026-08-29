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FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

After 11 attempts: Al-Khaleej frees "Al-Qassim" from the Al-Ahli curse

Al Kholood vs Al Ahli
Al Kholood
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Al-Qassim's defeats finally come to an end!

Al-Khaleej ended Al-Ahli's perfect run against the Al-Qassim clubs in the Saudi Roshn League, sealing a notable 3-1 win over the elite side this Saturday evening in the fourth round of fixtures.

Al-Ahli arrived with a fearsome record against the Al-Qassim clubs. They had won their last 11 league meetings with them, scoring 25 goals and conceding just four. The most recent came in May 2026, a clean 3-0 win over Al-Khaleej themselves, according to the Opta network.

This time Al-Khaleej turned the tables. Iker Kortajarena put them ahead in the 32nd minute, latching onto a pass from Cuba da Costa and finishing with his left foot to send his side into the break a goal to the good.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK

Ivan Toney hauled Al-Ahli level in the 66th minute, and the game seemed set for a fight to the finish. Then it exploded. Julian Dominguez restored the lead in the 85th minute before Mohammed Sawan struck in the 90+2 minute to claim the precious win.

Third place is the reward for Al-Khaleej, who climb to 8 points, while Al-Ahli slip to sixth on 6.

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