After 11 attempts: Al-Khaleej frees "Al-Qassim" from the Al-Ahli curse

Al-Khaleej ended Al-Ahli's perfect run against the Al-Qassim clubs in the Saudi Roshn League, sealing a notable 3-1 win over the elite side this Saturday evening in the fourth round of fixtures.

Al-Ahli arrived with a fearsome record against the Al-Qassim clubs. They had won their last 11 league meetings with them, scoring 25 goals and conceding just four. The most recent came in May 2026, a clean 3-0 win over Al-Khaleej themselves, according to the Opta network.

This time Al-Khaleej turned the tables. Iker Kortajarena put them ahead in the 32nd minute, latching onto a pass from Cuba da Costa and finishing with his left foot to send his side into the break a goal to the good.

Ivan Toney hauled Al-Ahli level in the 66th minute, and the game seemed set for a fight to the finish. Then it exploded. Julian Dominguez restored the lead in the 85th minute before Mohammed Sawan struck in the 90+2 minute to claim the precious win.

Third place is the reward for Al-Khaleej, who climb to 8 points, while Al-Ahli slip to sixth on 6.