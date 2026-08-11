After 10 years: Cristiano Ronaldo announces his marriage to Georgina in a family ceremony

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Saudi side Al-Nassr, has entered a new chapter in his personal life. He married Georgina Rodriguez in a private civil ceremony in the Portuguese town of Cascais, with their children in attendance.

Ronaldo announced the marriage on Tuesday, after roughly a decade together, through a photo posted to his Instagram account showing their wedding rings. He captioned it simply: "C❤️G".

A representative of the Portugal captain confirmed the ceremony had taken place. Speaking in comments highlighted by Britain's "Daily Mail", the representative explained that Ronaldo and Georgina had officially become husband and wife in a "private and intimate" ceremony limited to family members, chief among them their children.

Wedding arrangements kept Ronaldo away from Al-Nassr's camp during the club's pre-season preparations.

The Don is expected to miss Al-Alami's Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Fateh, as well as the Al-Diriyah tie in the King's Cup of Champions.

An end to years of waiting

The marriage came about a year after the couple announced their engagement, following long years in which their relationship left the public wondering when it would finally lead to marriage.

Ronaldo had previously revealed why he had held back. He had not felt what he called "the right moment", before finally proposing to Georgina last August with a lavish diamond ring.

The Portuguese star later opened up on how the proposal came about. It was not planned in the traditional way. His two daughters played a part in pushing him to make the decision that night.

According to Ronaldo, one of his female friends handed him the ring to give to Georgina. Just as he was preparing to do so, his two daughters walked in and told him: "You are going to give the ring to mum and ask her to marry you".

That, he added, was "the right time" for him. He knew he would marry Georgina one day, he confirmed, but he had not planned to do it on that particular night.

From a Gucci store to Ronaldo's wife

The story of Ronaldo and Georgina dates back to 2016. Georgina was working at one of the "Gucci" stores in the Spanish capital, Madrid, when chance brought them together.

Georgina has spoken before about that first meeting, saying she felt "butterflies in her stomach" when Ronaldo walked into the store with his eldest son and his friends.

Their relationship quickly turned into a love story. The couple appeared together publicly for the first time at FIFA's "The Best" awards ceremony in early 2017.

Ronaldo made it official that March, posting a photo of himself with Georgina on his Instagram account.

A family that grew amid fame and the spotlight

Over the following years, the family that became the centre of Ronaldo and Georgina's lives took shape.

Daughter Alana Martina arrived in November 2017, the same year Ronaldo and Georgina became parents to twins, Eva and Mateo, via a surrogate mother.

Then came 2022 and the couple's hardest moments. Their son died during childbirth, while his twin sister Bella Esmeralda survived.

Ronaldo has spoken about that painful experience. The ordeal, he confirmed, strengthened the bond between him and Georgina, and the family pulled one another through that difficult period.

"She is the woman of my life"

Ronaldo has never hidden his deep attachment to Georgina. He has confirmed on more than one occasion that she is his life partner and the mother of his children.

Before the marriage, the Portuguese star had explained the reason for the delay. He was waiting for what he called "the click", the inner feeling that would tell him the time had come.