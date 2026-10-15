African Stars warned ahead of Orlando Pirates CAF Champions League clash - 'It will obviously be a difficult challenge'

African Stars face Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round after edging past AS Mangasport in a dramatic comeback. Former coach Ronnie Kanalelo believes the clash offers the Namibian side's players a valuable opportunity to showcase their talent on a bigger stage.

"I think it is a good opportunity for the players, first of all, to showcase their skills. It is a high-profile game, and it gives them an opportunity to be seen by scouts from other clubs," the coach explained to Soccer Laduma.

Kanalelo remains acutely aware of the logistical and technical hurdles Stars must overcome.

"At the same time, it is going to be a very high mountain to climb because we are talking about amateur players playing against professional players. It is good that the club is in this position, where it can compete against a team of Pirates' stature," he added.

For the Namibian champions, the fixture represents more than just a football match; it is a platform for individual advancement.

While the Buccaneers enter the tie as heavy favourites, Kanalelo warned that the unpredictable nature of continental football could play a role.

"On the field, however, it will obviously be a difficult challenge. But we have also seen how the club from Mauritius [La Cure Waves] performed against Pirates. In these types of games, you can find players who perform above expectations because of the magnitude of the occasion. I will be watching the game,” he concluded.

The tactical battle will be watched closely across the region, particularly as Stars look to prove that Namibian football can compete with the best in the Premier Soccer League.