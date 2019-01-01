African stars mourn ex-Real Madrid and Arsenal winger Reyes
The football world was thrown into mourning following the death of former Arsenal and Real Madrid winger Jose Antonio Reyes.
Reyes died at the age of 35 alongside his cousins Jonathan Reyes and Manuel Calderon, who were with him when his car went off the road and caught fire in Seville.
The tragic demise of the Spain international shook the world, and African players who played with him at Sevilla and Arsenal took to social media to express their condolences.
REST IN PEACE JOSE my thoughts to his family and friends ✊ #RIP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/hVZ4yUn5qF— M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) June 1, 2019
You've left us, my friend.— Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) June 1, 2019
A @SevillaFC youth player and an @Arsenal teammate. This is how I'll remember you, with a smile on your face on the pitch.
I'll miss you.
You're the man, José! pic.twitter.com/mup5YqiAEc
RIP 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pMz8jJ4gYw— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) June 1, 2019
Totalmente tiro...No tengo las palabras para expresar mi profunda tristeza, no quiero creerlo...! Eras mucho más que un simple compañero de equipo, te extrañaré, mi hermano... ¡Descansa en paz, artista! 😠😢😢🙏🏿 #RIPReyes pic.twitter.com/oju4J8siHM— Stephane Mbia (@StephaneMbia) June 1, 2019
SEA, it is with great sadness that I learned the tragic news about my former teammate in Arsenal, José Antonio Reyes. I remember a humble guy, who always smiled and remained positive. My deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends. #GoneTooSoon #RIPReyes 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/caZe6lGhPN— Emmanuel Adebayor (@E_Adebayor) June 1, 2019