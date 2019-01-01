African Games: 'Not enough sleep' - Basetsana coach Dludlu blames fatigue for Nigeria defeat

After crumbling against the Falconets in Morocco, the South African coach is disappointed with her side's losing start

U20 women's coach Simphiwe Dludlu has defended her side despite a 3-0 defeat to in their 2019 African Games opener on Saturday.

Goals from Gift Monday, Zainab Olapade and Cynthia Aku for the Falconets condemned Basetsana to a losing start at the women's age-grade football event in .

The former international insists she was satisfied with her side's performance while blaming their loss at the Stade des Chenes on travel fatigue.

“I think our girls not having enough sleep, approximately not more than five hours leading to this match, played a part in us not doing well in our first group match,” Dludlu told media.



“We had a few decent chances we created in this tie, however, could not capitalise on them because the team was just not sharp on the ball on the day. We played against a solid side.”

In a build-up to their Wednesday's clash with , Dludlu assures that her side will give everything to bounce back.

“The ambition is always wanting to do well in every tournament we participate in," she continued.

“We play Cameroon in our next group match and our goal is to push for a positive result there.”

South Africa's showdown with the Indomitable Lionesses will take place at the Stade Boubker Ammar after their second scheduled opponents Zambia failed to show up for the tournament.