African Games: Falconets are hungry to win gold in Morocco - Nnadozie

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is hoping to continue with her remarkable year by winning the All African Games this month

Chaimaka Nnadozie has disclosed her U20 side is eyeing the gold medal at the 2019 All African Games in .

The goalkeeper won the 2019 Wafu Women's Cup in May and also became the youngest player to keep a clean sheet at the Women's World Cup in Nigeria's 2-0 win over in .

Ahead of her maiden outing at the quadrennial championship, the Rivers Angels star outlined her side's aims for glory in the North African nation.

“I’m so happy to be part of this team going to the African Games in Morocco,” Nnadozie told the Caf website.

“It has been a privilege to have represented Nigeria at the U17, U20 and senior level with the Super Falcons but I’m also happy to be included in this team going to compete at the African Games.

"This is going to be a new experience for me. We have a good team and an experienced manager in coach Chris Danjuma but at the same time we need the luck to win the competition in Morocco.

“We have to go out and show we are hungry to win in Morocco. The good thing is that we are like a family in this team and this gives me confidence that we can succeed in Morocco.”

The Women's World Cup breakout star, who won three Federation Cup titles with Rivers Angels, is delighted with her incredible rise through the ranks.

“The truth is that I love to win and I’m not happy when I lose matches,” Nnadozie continued.

Article continues below

“I’m really happy with my progress since I joined Rivers Angels in 2016 because it was not easy initially to convince my parents.

"They felt football was not meant for a girl-child but I have been able to convince them with my achievements at club and national team levels.”

Nnadozie will be eager to claim a second title in 2019, beginning against at Stade Academie Mohamed VI on August 18.