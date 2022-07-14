African Footballer of the Year: Did Osimhen or Aribo deserve a spot?

The Confederation of African Football’s omission of the Nigeria internationals prompted varying levels of outrage

Monday’s release of the trimmed shortlist for this year’s African Footballer of the Year award prompted far fewer questions than the initial 30-man list that drew fierce criticism.

The frontrunner appears to be current holder Sadio Mane, the Africa Cup of Nations winner with Senegal who particularly flourished since the turn of the year after a lull at the backend of 2021, erstwhile Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and arguably Kalidou Koulibaly, captain of the Lions of Teranga side and defensive stalwart for Napoli in a strong 2021/22 campaign.

Outside the aforementioned trio, eyebrows could be raised by observers.

Vincent Aboubakar flourished in front of goal at Afcon, finding the back of the net eight times, but netted only eight times in 23 appearances (19 starts) for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Professional League. Perusing the striker’s goal breakdown reveals six of his eventual league returns came outside the period under consideration — September 2021 to June 2022 — with only three strikes since the turn of the year.

The inclusion of Liverpool and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita could be put down to the Reds’ success rather than individual performances or impact.

Keita starting just 14 Premier League games and five Champions League fixtures further highlight the peripheral part in a campaign that saw Jurgen Klopp’s side come close to an unprecedented quadruple before making do with domestic cup successes.

Achraf Hakimi had flourished in the preceding three campaigns with Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, but there was a clear drop-off in his raw numbers and key underlying attacking metrics in year one at Paris Saint-Germain.

Imago Images

The aforementioned trio got in for varying reasons. Aboubakar for a stunning month in his home tournament, Keita benefiting from the success of the collective and Hakimi arguably for bygone performances outside the designated period under consideration.

Thus, could the pair of Victor Osimhen and Joe Aribo have felt unfairly omitted from the initial 30-player shortlist and final list by the stakeholder panel of technical experts, Caf legends and journalists?

The marksman’s absence demonstrated the obvious bias for Afcon participation and watered down his impact for Napoli in Serie A. Osimhen’s goals were instrumental in the Partenopei initially flirting with Scudetto contention but making do with Champions League qualification after a two-year absence.

Napoli.

14 league goals set a new personal best for the Super Eagle, outdoing his 13-goal return in one season in Ligue 1 and surpassing a decent first campaign in the Italian top-flight where he found the back of the net 10 times.

Having said that, perhaps the centre-forward’s injury record in the period under review counted against him. Osimhen not only missed Africa’s flagship competition in January but was absent for eight games from November to January following a cheekbone fracture suffered in Napoli’s 2-1 defeat by Inter in November.

A further three-game absence through injury and suspension limited the frontman to only 27 appearances (23 starts) in the entire campaign while he probably also paid the price for the Azzurri’s underwhelming European campaign, albeit despite scoring four times in three starts (five appearances altogether).

Moses Simon was the only Super Eagle who made Caf’s 30-man shortlist — and deservedly so — but Aribo could have been bestowed with the same honour and perhaps made the final cut after a productive season with Rangers in the competitions that mattered.

Rangers.

The 25-year-old broadly flourished in his final campaign with the Scottish giants, playing glowingly in their run to the Europa League final in May — the club’s first European decider since 2008 — as well as the Gers’ 34th Scottish Cup crown, ending a 13-year wait since their 2008/09 triumph.

Aribo particularly shone on the continent, coming into his own in the knockout rounds as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s troops swatted over everyone in their path en route to that eventual defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Article continues below

Getty Images

The Nigerian, playing in an unfamiliar role, had opened the scoring just before the hour and looked set to deliver the club’s major continental success but it was not to be.

Be that as it may, the smooth operator’s exploits domestically and in Europe could have been enough to secure a spot despite Nigeria’s underwhelming Afcon, an argument that carries some weight owing to Riyad Mahrez’s presence despite Algeria’s disastrous title defence.

Admittedly, it is no use crying over spilt milk but Super Eagles fans may continue to make strong Osimhen and Aribo arguments before next week’s Caf Awards in Rabat.