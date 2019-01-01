African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Pepe to earn £105k-a-week at Arsenal
Pepe to earn £105k-a-week at Arsenal
Arsenal are closing in on the permanent signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille after both clubs agreed on a £72 million transfer fee.
According to Express Sport, the Ivory Coast will sign a five-year deal with the Gunners which comes with weekly earnings of £105,000.
Arsenal's £72m fee for Pepe will shatter their record transfer fee of £60m which was paid to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to England in January 2018.
Amaechi leaves Arsenal
Xavier Amaechi has left Arsenal to join German second-tier club Hamburg on a four-year deal.
The 18-year-old was a regular with the Gunners youth team last season and also trained with the first-team on several occasions.
Gueye set for PSG medical on Monday
Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is expected to complete his permanent move to PSG this week, according to L'Equipe.
The Senegal international is expected in the French capital on Monday for his medical while the transfer should be completed the following day.
Both clubs have agreed on €32 million fee and Gueye will sign a five-year deal with the Parisians.
Ziyech snubbed Sevilla move
Hakim Ziyech revealed he snubbed a move to Sevilla to remain in Ajax for the 2019-20 season.
The 26-year-old attracted interest from Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool earlier this summer but only the Spanish club made an offer.
He considers Sevilla being on the same level as Ajax but he awaits the right offer from "the right club".
Read the Ziyech's comments here on Goal!
Mainz keep tabs on Toure
German Bundesliga club Mainz 05 are monitoring the situation of Abdoulaye Toure at Nantes.
L'Equipe disclosed that the Opel Arena outfit have their sight set on the Guinean midfielder as a replacement for the Jean-Philippe Gbamin who is attracting interest from Everton.
Toure still has three years left on his contract with the Canaries.