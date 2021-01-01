African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Manchester City put Mahrez up for sale

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Man City put Mahrez up for sale

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez is among the players Manchester City are planning to offload this summer, according to Daily Mail.

The Premier League champions are prepared to cash in on Mahrez who has contributed 14 goals and six assists in 47 matches so far this season.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old said his target is to end his career at the Etihad Stadium where he has been playing since 2018.

Marseille intensify push for Boga

Marseille have joined rivals Lyon and Serie A club Atalanta in the race to sign Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga.

Foot Mercato reports that the Ligue 1 club wants to boost their attacking options with the signing of the Ivory Coast international and they might include a player in the deal to convince Sassuolo who are not looking to sell.

Boga who scored four goals with two assists in the just-concluded Serie A season, joined the Black and Greens from Chelsea in 2018 and the contract will expire next year in June.

PSG offer €60 million for Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain have tabled a transfer offer of around €60 million for Inter Milan defender Hakimi.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, both clubs have made contact and negotiations are going smoothly between both parties.

The Morocco full-back only joined the Nerazzurri from Real Madrid last September on a five-year deal and he helped them win their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Trabzonspor bid farewell to Afobe

Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor have released Benik Afobe following the expiry of his loan deal from Stoke City.

During the 2020-21 league season, the DR Congo international scored five goals in 28 matches for the Black Sea Storm.