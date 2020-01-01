African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Liverpool's Mane open to Barcelona move

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Newcastle plotting Marega swoop

Premier League clubs have reignited interest in signing striker Moussa Marega.

According to A Bola, are willing to offer €15 million for the Mali international but the Portuguese champions are likely to demand at least €20 million.

The 29-year-old, who is reportedly a target for , has been at Porto since 2016 and his current deal will expire in June 2021.

More teams

's Mane open to move

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is willing to leave the Premier League champions for a move to Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo claims the international, who helped the Reds to league success in July, does not feel appreciated enough at Anfield.

Although he has three years left on his contract, Mane - who is valued at €120 million - could be an option for Barcelona after Lionel Messi handed in a transfer request last week.

Aurier rejected switch

Hotspur wanted to include Serge Aurier as part of the deal in bringing Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers but the Ivorian declined.

According to Daily Star, Aurier is keen on joining while is another preferred destination after spending three years in North London.

The arrival of Doherty from Wolves on Sunday leaves Aurier's future in Jose Mourinho's team uncertain after he refused a new contract.

set to raid for Benrahma

After failing in their Premier League promotion bid, Brentford might be forced to release their top stars which include 's Said Benrahma and goalkeeper David Raya.

After adding Brentford's head of set pieces and individual development to his backroom staff, 90 Min claims Arteta is interested in having the Algerian playmaker after scoring 17 goals in the Championship last season.

The Gunners, however, face competition from , West Ham, , and newly-promoted for the 25-year-old winger.

Article continues below

Mahrez be excluded from Man City’s bid for Messi

will not be including Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez or Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva in any bid to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi during this summer transfer window, BBC Sport reports.

The three players are considered as integral parts of Pep Guardiola's squad at the Etihad Stadium and are expected to stay put for next season.