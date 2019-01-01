African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Kamano agrees €15 million bid with Monaco

Bolton plan loan move for Souare

Bolton Wanderers are planning January swoop for Crystal Palace left-back Pape Souare, Football League World claims.

The Trotters have approached the 28-year-old defender and are looking to secure his services on loan until the end of the season.

A move to the Championship could boost the Souare's chances of regular football after making just four appearances for Roy Hodgson’s side in the first half of the season.

Kamano agrees €15 million bid with Monaco

Bordeaux forward Francois Kamano has agreed to join Monaco in a deal worth €18million with bonus inclusive, according to L'Equipe.

But the Girondins are unwilling to let the 22-year-old leave for a deal less than €20 million.

Meanwhile, the Guinea international who has also attracted interested from Atletico Madrid is determined to join the Thierry Henry's side this month.

Ambrose in talks with Akhisarspor

Efe Ambrose is in talks with Turkish Super Lig club Akhisarspor over a January move after he left Hibernian, according to Scottish Sun.

Akhisarspor are one of the sides to have conceded the most goals in the Turkish top-flight this campaign and are placed 15th in the standings.

However, they have become the first club to make contact with the Nigeria international with a deal on the table.

Cardiff City and League One side Plymouth Argyle have also been linked with a move for the former Celtic centre-back.

Florentin Pogba joins Elche

Paul Pogba’s brother Florentin has joined Spanish club Elche on trial for a week and will hope to impress manager Pacheta to earn a deal.

The Guinea international has been without a club since he departed Genclerbirligi in June 2018.

📝 | Florentin Pogba se incorpora a prueba a los entrenamientos del primer equipo.



📌 El defensa central guineano trabajará esta semana a las órdenes de Pacheta.



➡️ https://t.co/YwglgpO5GO#MuchoElche pic.twitter.com/NRsHkeXjQe — Elche Club de Fútbol (@elchecfoficial) January 7, 2019

Zulte Waregem sign African duo

Zulte Waregem have confirmed the signings of Idrissa Sylla on a permanent deal from QPR and Ibrahima Seck on loan from Genk.

The reinforcements come as a boost for the Essevee who are 14th in the Belgian top-flight standings.

Sylla returns to Waregem on a two-and-a-half year deal after cancelling his contract with Championship outfit QPR while Seck signed a six-month loan deal.

TRANSFER 🤝 Welkom bij #TeamEssevee Ibrahima Seck!



✒️ huur tot einde seizoen mét aankoopoptie.

🔄 @KRCGenkofficial pic.twitter.com/WNqIBnrwyr — SV Zulte Waregem (@ESSEVEELIVE) January 5, 2019

Fulham make move for Sabaly

Struggling Premier League outfit Fulham are keen on strengthening their defensive set-up with Bordeaux defender Youssouf Sabaly, L'Equipe reports.

The Cottagers have sent an offer for the Senegal international and will hope to wrap up negotiations in time.

Sabaly is renowned for versatility and has played as a left-back and right-back for the Girondins who are 12th in the Ligue 1 table.

Fenerbahce show interest in Mikel

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce have shown interest in signing free agent John Obi Mikel this January, according to Fanatik .

The Nigeria captain terminated his contracted with Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda on Friday and is set to join any club on a free transfer.

And Ersun Yanal's side are looking to strengthen their squad with the experienced 31-year-old midfielder as they continue their fight against relegation.

Inter Milan consider Duncan loan

Inter Milan have tabled a request to sign Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan, Sport Mediaset claims per TMW .

Duncan's loan request remains dependent on teammate Stefano Sensi's move to the the Nerazzurri not happening as the Black and Greens are not ready to lose two of their midfield talents in this transfer window.

Napoli strike Kouame deal

Napol have agreed to sign Christian Kouame from Genoa in June, Correire della Sera reports.

The Partenopei are hoping to conclude the €22million move for the Ivorian forward next week to avoid competition from other clubs.

Tuttonapoli revealed that Everton are making a late bid to have Kouame but the 21-year-old has been offered a five-year deal at the Stadio San Paolo after his fine debut campaign that has seen him produce three goals and four assists this season.

Mbengue nears Saint Etienne exit

Cheikh Mbengue could leave French Ligue side Saint Etienne this summer with after receiving two offers from a Swiss top-flight club and a German second division club, according to L’Equipe.

The Senegalese left-back has yet to play a game for the Greens this campaign and could depart with less than six months left in his contract.

Basel and FC Cologne have reportedly tabled two offers to sign the former Toulouse defender this January.

Bance to switch Al-Masry for Horoya AC

Burkina Faso international Aristide Bance is in advanced talks with Guinean club Horoya AC over a January swoop from Egyptian Premier League side Al-Masry, Football365 claims.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations finalist is nearing the end of his contract with Al-Masry and he is set to move to Conakry this month to bolster the club's attacking options ahead of their Caf Champions League outings.

The 34-year-old has struggled to nick a first-team spot in Ehab Galal's team this season as he awaits his first appearance for Al Masry who are 14th in the Egyptian top-flight table this season.