African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Juventus not interested in Arsenal captain Aubameyang

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Marseille close in on Harit deal

Ligue 1 club Marseille are closing in on a loan move for Schalke 04 star Amine Harit, according to L'Equipe.

The Morocco international is expected to join Jorge Sampaoli's team on a season-long loan with the option to make the deal permanent at the end of 2021-22 campaign.

Harit left Nantes for Schalke 04 in 2017 but the Royal Blues are now in the German second division.

Feyenoord join race for Diallo

Feyenoord have entered the race to sign Manchester United winger Amad Diallo before the close of the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano claims that the Dutch Eredivisie club is competing with Bundesliga, Premier League and Championship sides for the signing of the 19-year-old.

During his press conference on Friday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the player will spend the rest of the season on loan and they have agreed a deal with an undisclosed club.

Moriba finds agreement with RB Leipzig

Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba has agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig over his potiental exit from Camp Nou, according to Sport.

However, the Bundesliga club is yet to find an agreement with Barca who are demanding at least €15 million for the 18-year-old.

The Guinea-born midfielder has a year left on his contract and the Spanish giants are reluctant to let him play an official game if he does not renew.

Moriba is reportedly attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur as well.

Juve not interested in Aubameyang

Juventus are not interested in signing Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following the departure of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Serie A giants are yet to make any contact or hold any talks with the Gunners over a deal for the Gabon forward.

Meanwhile, they add that Juventus are in talks with Everton for the return of Moise Kean who is a priority for them.

Delort completes Nantes move

Nice have announced the signing of Andy Delort from Ligue 1 rivals Montpellier.

The Algeria international penned a three-year contract on Saturday to become Nice's seventh signing of the summer.

The 29-year-old started his career in France and he contributed 47 goals with 21 assists in 106 appearances for Montpellier.

Bologna meet Sarr’s representatives

Bologna are scheduled to meet Malang Sarr’s agents on Monday to discuss a potential transfer from Chelsea this summer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 22-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal in August 2020 but he spent last season on loan at Porto.

The Serie A club face competition from Eintracht Frankfurt and Everton who indicated interest in signing the French U21 player of Senegalese descent.

Spurs looking to sign Kessie for free

Tottenham Hotspur are waiting to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie when his contract expires next year, according to Sports Lens .

The Ivory Coast star has entered the final year of his contract at the San Siro Stadium and he is yet to agree a new deal.

Spurs are said to have made contact with Kessie's agent and they are planning to give him around €8 million per season for the next five years.

West Ham move for Guinea’s Bayo

West Ham United have made a move for Clermont forward Mohamed Bayo after his impressive start to the 2021-22 season, according to Le 10 Sport.

The Hammers are confident of beating Lille to the signing of the 23-year-old who has scored three goals in two Ligue 1 matches this campaign.

The Guinea international played a prominent role in Clermont's promotion to Ligue 1 last season with his tally of 22 goals in 38 matches.

Juventus loan Tunisia’s Rafia to Liege

Juventus have announced the depature of Hamza Rafia on a season-long loan to Standard Liege, with the obligation to buy under certain conditions.

The move is expected to offer the 22-year-old opportunity for first-team football after he spent the last two years playing for Juve U23 side.

Rafia made his Tunisia debut in September 2019 and he has played eight matches for the Carthage Eagles so far.