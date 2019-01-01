African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Galatasaray confirm talks to sign Jean Michael Seri
West Ham receive Sassuolo bid for Obiang
Sassuolo have made an official bid to West Ham United to sign midfielder Pedro Obiang, according to Sky Sports.
The Serie A side is interested in bringing the Equatorial Guinea international back to Italy and have tabled an offer £8.1 million.
Obiang left Sampdoria for England in 2015 and has played 116 games across four seasons in East London.
Galatasaray confirm talks to sign Seri
Galatasaray have confirmed that they are in negotiations with Fulham to sign Jean Michael Seri on loan.
Profesyonel futbolcu Jean Michael Seri'nin Kulübümüze geçici transferi konusunda Futbolcu ve Kulübü Fulham FC ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır. pic.twitter.com/cG9yeBc4YO— Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) July 17, 2019
The Turkish champions are set to beat Serie A outfits AC Milan and Roma to the signing of the Ivorian midfielder who is keen on top-flight football following Fulham's relegation to the Championship.
AC Milan eye move for Bailly
AC Milan are considering a move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly as an alternative for Dejan Lovren, according to Daily Mail.
The Rossoneri are looking to reinforce their defence this summer with a central defender but Liverpool's reported £18m price tag on Lovren could make them turn to Bailly as a cheaper option.
After missing the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury, the Ivorian defender is currently on a pre-season tour with the Red Devils in Australia and featured in their 4-0 win over Leeds United on Wednesday.
Lookman closes in on Leipzig switch
Ademola Lookman is close to securing a permanent move from Everton to German Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, according to BBC Sport.
The Bulls have submitted an improved £22.5 million bid for the Anglo-Nigerian forward who spent the second part of the 2017-18 season at the club.
Lookman joined Everton from Charlton for £11m in January 2017.