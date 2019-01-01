African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Everton prepare bumper £100m deal for Zaha

prepare bumper £100m deal for Zaha

have put together a £100 million package to sign talisman Wilfried Zaha.

According to the Sun, the Toffees are ready to include Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy plus £65m cash in their desperate attempt to land the international before Thursday's transfer deadline.

They are also willing to offer Zaha a massive pay rise from his £130,000 wages at Selhurst Park.

struggling to land Kessie

Wolverhampton Wanderers are struggling to agree terms with and Franck Kessie in their pursuit of the Ivory Coast midfielder, according to Sky Sports.

Milan are demanding £30 million for the combative midfielder as they seek to remain within the Financial Fair Play restrictions.

But Kessie is believed to be happy in the Italian city where he is tied to until 2022.

make offer for Ounas

Lille have submitted a loan offer to for the services of winger Adam Ounas.

Mercato 365 reported the outfit tabled a €5 million loan deal for Ounas with the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is also attracting interest from Nice and club .