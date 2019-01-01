African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Everton in talks over Lyon forward Traore

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Olympiacos make Slimani enquiry

Greek giants Olympiacos have contacted over the availability of Islam Slimani for a permanent move, as per Leicester Mercury.

Slimani has struggled at the King Power Stadium and he is yet to justify his then club-record move from Lisbon in 2016.

He spent last season on loan at where he returned just a goal in 15 Turkish Super Lig outings.

Barca could buy Boateng

CEO Giovanni Carnevali disclosed that could sign Kevin-Prince Boateng permanently this summer after his loan spell expired on July 1.

Boateng spent the second half of the 2018-19 season at the Camp Nou and made only four appearances in all competitions, including three in the Spanish top-flight.

Barcelona could trigger the option-to-buy clause and then send the forward out on loan to another club.

in talks over Traore

have started negotiations with over the signing of Burkina Faso international Bertrand Traore.

Telefoot claims the clubs have held formal talks for the 23-year-old, who contributed 11 goals and three assists in 48 matches last season.

A move to Goodison Park would be a second chance for the versatile forward to prove himself in the Premier League after, an underwhelming stint at .

Al Sadd target Belaili

Stars League champions Al Sadd are preparing a €5 million offer for and Esperance star Youcef Belaili, according to Gnet News.

Belaili has been impressive for Algeria at the 2019 with two goals so far in the group stages, and his contract with Esperance is expected to expire on June 2020.

Al Duhail are also reported to be interested in his services.

launch bid for Zaha

Arsenal have tabled a £40m opening bid for forward Wilfried Zaha, according to Sky Sports.

Zaha has emerged as the Gunners’ primary target this summer but Palace’s demand of £80 million hinders his chances of moving to the Emirates Stadium.

The Ivorian talisman is reported to have his sight set on European football next season and also wants to remain in London.